Local chicken wing restaurant prepares for the Big Game

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Super Bowl LIV will feature the final two teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The game will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida. Luckily, you don’t need to be in the sunshine state to enjoy all the Big Game festivities.

Parties packed with food will be scattered all across West Michigan. A staple in any Big Game party — chicken wing — will be in high demand.

West Michigan’s Wing Doozy. (Jan. 2, 2020)

“It is definitely the busiest day of the year for the wing business, I think they estimate like 1.7 billion wings sold today across the United States. It’s a very crazy day for us,” Todd Penning, Co-Owner of Wing Doozy said. “Our phones have been ringing off the hook all day. We’re doing our best to get everybody what they want.”

1.4 billion wings to be exact, according to the National Chicken Council, which claims all the wings, laid end to end, would stretch the entire Florida coastline more than nine times.

Chicken wings from West Michigan’s Wing Doozy. (Jan. 2, 2020)

West Michigan’s own Wing Doozy says last year they sold nearly 3 tons of chicken. That’s nearly the same weight as 857 Lombardi Trophies.

“It is shocking to see how many people come out and get wings on a daily basis,” Penning said. “We think we’ll sell even more this year, so we try and do our best guess for how many wings we’re going to go through and that’s why preorders are important to us for this day because we want to make sure everybody gets them that has them reserved.”

Wing Doozy stopped taking reservations for wings Saturday but will still get to as many orders as they can Sunday. From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., customers will be restricted to ordering 20-piece wings with one sauce, only to accommodate as many guests as possible. At that time, nothing else on the regular menu will be available.

Chicken wings from West Michigan’s Wing Doozy. (Jan. 2, 2020)

“We’re in this business to try and make people happy, as many as we can,” Penning said. “We’ve been born and raised in West Michigan and we chose to do a restaurant in West Michigan that serves the community. We try and do it to the best of our ability and that’s through wings!”