Local businesses celebrate self-care day, support mental health

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Today is international self-care day, a day dedicated to the importance of personal wellness.

If you’re looking for unique ways to take care of yourself, Body Sculpt Better Body Bar in Kentwood is offering ways to do so, all while supporting the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

Fifty percent of all gift certificate sales on Saturday will go towards the ‘be nice.’ program. Hours are also extended from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“I don’t think we’re much good for anybody else if we don’t take care of ourselves first. It’s almost like put on your oxygen mask first and then you can help other people, and it’s important that we take care of ourselves,” said Susan Verhulst, the co-owner of TréSkin Skin Care and Body Wellness.

“Just to make sure that people know that there’s nothing wrong if you have a mental illness; there’s nothing wrong with getting the help that you need,” said Monica Sparks, Kent County Commissioner and the owner of Body Sculpt Better Body Bar.

The Pink Lounge, which sits close by, is also donating 25% of service fees to the foundation.