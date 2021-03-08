Local brewery creates new beer in honor of International Women’s Day

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Alebird Taphouse and Brewery is honoring women in a unique way by brewing up a brand new beer on International Women’s Day.

Alebird co-owner Amy Harris says the beer is a Saison brewed with strawberry, pink peppercorn and vanilla beans. Brewing begins Monday morning, and it will take approximately four weeks until the beer is ready to drink.

Harris says having females work on this beer is a way to not only honor women, but also demonstrate that there are opportunities for them in the beer industry.

The beer will be available to order on draft in the brewery, located on 84th Street SW near the intersection of Byron Center Avenue SW, in about a month but can also be canned to take home.