ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new ballet company in West Michigan is putting on performances of “The Nutcracker” that the whole family can take in.

Verity Ballet, a new studio located in Ada, is offering condensed performances of the beloved holiday tradition.

“We wanted to be able to get some little ones in there that might not be able to sit through the full version. The full two hours is a little much for some of the little tykes. This version is condensed: 30 minutes. We didn’t leave out any of the action so you’re getting all of that,” co-director Hannah Trulock said.

Trulock said the performances also feature some voiceover narration to help those who have never heard or seen the story.

For every ticketed performance, Verity Ballet holds two outreach performances that are free.

“A lot of programs have community outreach as a side option of what they do and for us that’s really the heart,” Trulock said.

Here is a list of future performances of Verity Ballet’s condenses performance of the Nutcracker. Some of the performances are free and some are ticketed:

Friday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. at NorthPointe Christian High School

Friday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m., at Ada Christian Reformed Church

Saturday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. at The Old Theater, Lowell

Thursday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. at Lowell KDL Englehardt Branch

For questions, email info@verityballet.com.