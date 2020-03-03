Local artists tapped to create murals at Ford Airport

Kent County

Muralist Nick Nortier at work at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Courtesy Ford Airport – March 3, 2020)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re passing through Gerald R. Ford International Airport soon, you’ll see local artists at work painting murals.

Announced Tuesday, they are part of an art initiative linked to the airport’s multimillion-dollar Gateway Transformation Project. The Frey Foundation provided a donation to support the murals and other art installations.

Nick Nortier’s piece on the walkway to Concourse B will be of a blue heron against a waterway and colorful sunset.

“This mural is one of the largest interior walls I have ever painted and in an area with an immense amount of foot traffic – thousands of people come through every day,” Nortier said in a statement released by the airport. “I am excited to have this opportunity to leave my mark at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, and I look forward to being a part of the inaugural team of artists for this new program.”

On the way to Concourse A, you’ll see Kyle DeGroff’s mural of sleeping animals.

This spring, a mural honoring President Gerald R. Ford by Paul Collins will return to the lobby. In the summer, the airport will add a sculpture from Jason Quigno featuring traditional Native American symbolism. In August, a replica of Alexander Calder’s La Grande Vitesse, the famous stabile in downtown Grand Rapids, will be installed in the lobby.

All the artists are from the Grand Rapids area.

