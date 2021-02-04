Loaded handgun confiscated at Ford Airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Feb. 1., 2021. (Courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Transportation Security Administration officers say they prevented a loaded handgun from coming on an airplane at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Monday.

TSA says they alerted the airport’s police about the situation around 5:45 a.m. Officers confiscated the weapon, which was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, at the checkpoint, according to TSA.

The weapon was the first firearm detected at the airport in 2021. Twelve were taken at checkpoints last year and 10 in 2019 at GRR security checkpoints, the agency said.

“Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures,” said Grand Rapids TSA Federal Security Director Roger Dubuc in a news release. “Passengers should know what is in their possession when arriving at the airport security checkpoints.”

TSA issues fines to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.