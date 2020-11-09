LIST: Veterans Day 2020 deals and freebies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to cancel or alter Veterans Day parades in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, dozens of deals are still on for veterans and military members.
Some offers have also changed this year because of the pandemic, with a few restaurants honoring their deal for takeout orders or shifting their promotion to a different day to prevent large gatherings.
All deals listed below are valid on Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted. Patrons are encouraged to contact the business or restaurant directly to ensure they’re participating in the deal, and should bring their military ID.
If you know of a deal or discount that isn’t listed, please send us the information and a link to the promotion by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
7-Eleven
Free coffee or Big Gulp for veterans who sign up for the Veterans Advantage and 7Rewards programs. | Deal details
Bed Bath & Beyond
Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase on Nov. 11. | Deal details
California Southern University
Free tuition for one course. Veteran spouses and dependents also eligible. | Deal details
Great Clips
Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free haircut or pick up a free haircut card to use on another day. Additionally, anyone else who gets a haircut on Nov. 11 can pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran, redeemable until Dec. 11. | Deal details
National Park Service
Free admission for everyone at all national parks. | Deal details
Office Depot and Office Max
Veterans, active-duty military members, reservists and their dependents can get 25% off eligible items in store from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. | Deal details
Project Management Institute Western Michigan chapter | Free admission to several professional development sessions for military members. |Deal details
SpartanNash | 11% discount on eligible groceries on Nov. 11 or 12 for active duty, Reserve members and National Guard and veterans at participating company stores. | Deal details
Sport Clips
Free hair cut for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11 | Deal details
Sky Zone
Veterans get a free 90-minute jump session and their family members get 50% off a jump session. | Deal details
Target
Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online order. Customer must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility. | Deal details
Walgreens
From Nov. 11 – 15, 20% off eligible full-price merchandise for veterans, active-duty military and immediate family when using a Balance Rewards card. | Deal details
RESTAURANTS
Applebee’s
Free meal from a special menu available at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Offer valid for dine-in orders only. | Deal details
IHOP
Free Red, White and Blue pancakes for veterans and active military members. Offer good for dine-in or takeout orders on Nov. 11.
Bagger Dave’s
Veterans, first responders and active-duty military personnel will receive a free Great American Cheeseburger and fries. This deal is dine-in only and doesn’t include gratuity or tax. | Deal details
Bob Evans
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can order a free meal off a special menu. This deal is for dine-in only and doesn’t include beverages, gratuity or taxes. | Deal details
Chili’s
Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free meal from a select menu. Deal is for dine-in only and doesn’t include beverages and gratuity. | Deal details
Cracker Barrel
Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake for veterans and active-duty military personnel dining at the restaurant. | Deal details
Denny’s
Veterans and all military personnel with a military ID or DD 214 can build their own Grand Slam breakfast for free between 5 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11. | Deal details
Dunkin’
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive one free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary. | Deal details
Golden Corral
Through the month of November, veterans and active-duty military personnel can pick up a card for a free dine-in meal. | Deal details
Jets Pizza
50% one menu-price pizza. Offer good only for pickup orders. Military ID required.
Little Caesars
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free four-slice deep dish pizza and 20 oz. Pepsi product between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Deal details
Logan’s Roadhouse
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a special menu between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. with proof of military service. | Deal details
On the Border
Free combo 2 for all active and retired military members. Dine-in only.
Red Lobster
Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11. | Deal details
Red Robin
Veterans and active-duty military personnel with a loyalty card can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Offer good for dine-in or takeout. | Deal details
Starbucks
Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. | Deal details
Texas Roadhouse
Active, former or retired military members can drive through to pick up a voucher for a free dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers are good for dine-in only until June 2021.