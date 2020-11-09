LIST: Veterans Day 2020 deals and freebies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to cancel or alter Veterans Day parades in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, dozens of deals are still on for veterans and military members.

Some offers have also changed this year because of the pandemic, with a few restaurants honoring their deal for takeout orders or shifting their promotion to a different day to prevent large gatherings.

All deals listed below are valid on Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted. Patrons are encouraged to contact the business or restaurant directly to ensure they’re participating in the deal, and should bring their military ID.

If you know of a deal or discount that isn’t listed, please send us the information and a link to the promotion by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.

BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

7-Eleven

Free coffee or Big Gulp for veterans who sign up for the Veterans Advantage and 7Rewards programs. | Deal details

Bed Bath & Beyond

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase on Nov. 11. | Deal details



California Southern University

Free tuition for one course. Veteran spouses and dependents also eligible. | Deal details

Great Clips

Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free haircut or pick up a free haircut card to use on another day. Additionally, anyone else who gets a haircut on Nov. 11 can pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran, redeemable until Dec. 11. | Deal details

National Park Service

Free admission for everyone at all national parks. | Deal details

Office Depot and Office Max

Veterans, active-duty military members, reservists and their dependents can get 25% off eligible items in store from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. | Deal details

Project Management Institute Western Michigan chapter | Free admission to several professional development sessions for military members. |Deal details

SpartanNash | 11% discount on eligible groceries on Nov. 11 or 12 for active duty, Reserve members and National Guard and veterans at participating company stores. | Deal details

Sport Clips

Free hair cut for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11 | Deal details

Sky Zone

Veterans get a free 90-minute jump session and their family members get 50% off a jump session. | Deal details

Target

Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online order. Customer must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility. | Deal details

Walgreens

From Nov. 11 – 15, 20% off eligible full-price merchandise for veterans, active-duty military and immediate family when using a Balance Rewards card. | Deal details

RESTAURANTS

Applebee’s

Free meal from a special menu available at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Offer valid for dine-in orders only. | Deal details

IHOP

Free Red, White and Blue pancakes for veterans and active military members. Offer good for dine-in or takeout orders on Nov. 11.

Bagger Dave’s

Veterans, first responders and active-duty military personnel will receive a free Great American Cheeseburger and fries. This deal is dine-in only and doesn’t include gratuity or tax. | Deal details

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can order a free meal off a special menu. This deal is for dine-in only and doesn’t include beverages, gratuity or taxes. | Deal details

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a free meal from a select menu. Deal is for dine-in only and doesn’t include beverages and gratuity. | Deal details

Cracker Barrel

Free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake for veterans and active-duty military personnel dining at the restaurant. | Deal details

Denny’s

Veterans and all military personnel with a military ID or DD 214 can build their own Grand Slam breakfast for free between 5 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11. | Deal details

Dunkin’

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive one free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary. | Deal details

Golden Corral

Through the month of November, veterans and active-duty military personnel can pick up a card for a free dine-in meal. | Deal details

Jets Pizza

50% one menu-price pizza. Offer good only for pickup orders. Military ID required.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free four-slice deep dish pizza and 20 oz. Pepsi product between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Deal details

Logan’s Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a special menu between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. with proof of military service. | Deal details

On the Border

Free combo 2 for all active and retired military members. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster

Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11. | Deal details

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military personnel with a loyalty card can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Offer good for dine-in or takeout. | Deal details

Starbucks

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. | Deal details

Texas Roadhouse

Active, former or retired military members can drive through to pick up a voucher for a free dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers are good for dine-in only until June 2021.