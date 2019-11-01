1 killed in single-vehicle crash north of Lowell

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound Lincoln Lake Avenue is closed north of Lowell due to a deadly crash Friday morning.

The northbound lane of Lincoln Lake Avenue will be closed at 3 Mile Road several hours due to a single-vehicle crash, according to Kent County sheriff’s deputies on scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as crews work to clear the scene.

Deputies on scene confirmed to News 8 that one person was killed in the crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Friday on Lincoln Lake Avenue NE in Vergennes Township, north of Lowell.

Dispatchers said two people were inside the vehicle.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.