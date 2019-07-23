Lightning strike sets off alarms at Fifth Third Ballpark

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As thunderstorms rumbled through West Michigan Saturday, they pitched a bolt of lightning at Fifth Third Ballpark just north of Grand Rapids.

The lightning appears to have struck a tall metal pole and broke up some concrete along the first-base sideline.

“As far as week can tell, we feel it hit the field pole and came down and just exited out the concrete here and then affected some of the other areas,” West Michigan Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki showed 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday.

He said it set off some alarms.

US: "Hey, Fifth Third Ballpark! How was your weekend?"@FifthThirdBPark: "You know, the usual. Sat around. Got struck by lightning. Met some cool fire and electrical inspectors. We're all good now!" pic.twitter.com/KNmMTYLds5 — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) July 22, 2019

Everything was back up and working properly by Tuesday.

==Above, Storm Team 8 meteorologist Ellen Bacca explains why lightning behaves the way it does.==