BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Lids is opening a new store at Tanger Outlets next month.

The retailer sells licensed and branded headwear, jerseys and accessories for collegiate and professional teams. At the Tanger Outlet location, Lids will also offer Custom Zones, which allows consumers the opportunity to custom embroider a hat or apparel piece.

“Lids is excited to be joining the outlets!” Britten Maughan, president at Lids, said in a press release. “With over 1,000 hat options to choose from and a robust availability of licensed merchandise, we immediately become the best place for shoppers to buy a hat and grab their favorite team gear!”

The new 800-square-foot store will be located in suite 1045 next to Lindt Chocolate.