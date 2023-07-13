GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan has a growing swordsmanship community, thanks to the Swordsmanship Museum and Academy.

Jerry Berg first started teaching swordsmanship classes as a side hustle. That side hustle started to grow as “more desire popped up from the community to learn about this stuff,” he said.

He started focusing on the venture in 2021 as his primary job. He now teaches historical swordsmanship classes, educational programs and travels to various community events like renaissance fairs and living history encampments. He is also opening a brick-and-mortar museum location in Comstock Park, with a soften opening planned for August.

Kent District Library is hosting the Swordsmanship Museum and Academy for several classes throughout the summer through its Summer Wonder program for the second year. Greg Lewis, a programming specialist for KDL, said the classes were “very well received” last year.

“I’m not going to lie, if I’m completely honest, I was surprised it … it was received as well as it was,” he said.

Lewis said a dozen or more kids often attend the classes. The library recommends interested teens arrive 15 minutes ahead of time, as there’s a limit to how many can participate.

“What we found out is that teens really like to come in and learn the history of the swords and the weapons and everything,” Lewis said.

While Berg taught classes about the medieval long swords last year, this year he’s alternating between classes about the pirate cutlass and the Japanese katana.

“The teen students who participate in one might be so excited and they want to jump to the next one,” he said. “So it’s become an incredibly popular thing with teenagers across the summer.”

The classes are hands on and teens use training swords — “after giving prior warning and explanation of how we are to behave during these classes” — to learn about swordsmanship techniques.

During a class at the Nelson Township Branch Library, Berg said around 17 teenagers attended to learn about swordsmanship, and he was “teaching a veritable small army of pirates how to fight with a cutlass.”

“During the entire program, their faces were just beaming,” he said. “(They were) so excited to learn these new techniques, these new concepts to them using, learning actually how historical warriors fought using primary sources. It’s not just exciting to them, but also inspiring for them.”

The foundation for all the classes Berg teaches is “nerdier than you’d want,” he joked.

Berg, who double majored in history and education in college, uses surviving manuals written “centuries ago when swordsmanship was a life-or-death skill,” he said. One book he uses was published in 1711 and explains how pirates fought with swords.

“It truly is the most scholarly, most educational form of martial arts that there is,” he said.

The Swordsmanship Museum and Academy offers several types of classes, primarily for adults, like historical swordsmanship classes, Olympic fencing, traditional Japanese swordsmanship and historical archery. Most classes include sparring, with students wearing protective equipment supplied by the organization.

Berg said that because swords are used in so many different types of media, like anime, manga, video games and movies, there’s a strong desire and curiosity in the area to learn about them. That curiosity has turned into a large community.

“I’ve had so many students or educators come up to me and tell me how important the community that we’ve made at the museum is to them,” Berg said. “It warms my heart every single time that I hear that. And so I’m going to keep pressing forward to make this welcoming and open to everyone.”

He said it has surprised him how popular the classes have become. He holds them in Comstock Park, Caledonia, Kalamazoo and Holland and hopes to add Muskegon later this year.

“It’s very rare for a student to take these classes and then not want to know more and not want to continue,’ he said. “Once you take a class, you’re part of our community. … And the group is hundreds of people large at this point.”

The Swordsmanship Museum and Academy will be at several festivals and events this summer. For a full schedule, go to swordsmanshipmuseum.org.