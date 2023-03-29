WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming city leaders wrote that the city’s former fire chief who was fired earlier this month was “not meeting the city’s expectations.”

The city split with Chief Brian Bennett earlier this month but wouldn’t say why at the time.

In a March 7 memo in Bennett’s personnel file obtained by News 8 on Wednesday afternoon, Wyoming City Manager John McCarter wrote, “As we have discussed today, after a lot of thought and consideration, and in consultation with police Chief Kim Koster, I have decided that it is time to separate your employment with the city.”

McCarter thanked Bennett for his contributions but said, “Your performance is not meeting the city’s expectations.”

“We understand that you may not agree with the decision, but in accordance with your employment agreement, you serve at the pleasure of the city manager,” the memo went on.

His personnel file includes record of a verbal warning from Oct. 2022 in which he was reprimanded for not immediately informing police about a firefighter who had been injured on the job and taken to the hospital.

It also mentions another example of “lack of communication” regarding a fire department ceremony that was not previously approved or discussed with the appropriate public safety employees and city staff.

The separation agreement gave Bennett six months’ pay, totaling more than $53,000. He had been chief since 2018.