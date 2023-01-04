GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cozy up with some good books this winter to be rewarded with a collectible mug from the Kent District Library.

KDL is encouraging teens and adults to read this winter with the Let It Snow reading program. The program is open to everyone 11 years old or older. It opened Jan. 3 and runs until March 31.

“This is really a reading program for teens and adults so they can really enjoy trying out new books and be able to explore some genres,” Hannah Lewis, the outreach specialist of economic and workforce development for KDL, said. “And this is the perfect time of year to read.”

Read at least six books in different categories to get a coffee mug that says ‘Let it Snow’ and “has an adorable critter on it,” Lewis said. If you read at least 10 books, you’ll be entered to win other prizes, including an Amazon Kindle Scribe.

The KDL Let it Snow reading program takes place from Jan. 3 through March 31. (Courtesy Kent District Library)

“With the start of the year, this is a great opportunity to try new things or go into stuff that you really love,” Lewis said. “Let’s say there is a genre you’ve always wanted to try out, now’s the perfect time to try it out. If you’re usually a mystery reader and you want to try out a fantasy, this is the perfect time of year to do so and then you get a cool mug as well for all your hard work.”

More than 3,600 people completed the program last year, the library says. You can sign up by going to your local KDL branch or by going to KDL.org/snow.

Lewis said there’s other programming happening right now for adults, including home brewing classes, brewery tours and competitions through the KDaLe program.