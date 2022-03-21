CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three charities are sharing the money left over after the closing of the North Kent Senior Center in Cedar Springs.

The center had to shut down last year because of money issues. The seniors say they got a raw deal when selling the building. Their association got only $25,000 for the building, but the same real estate agent then listed it for the buyer for nearly 10 times that amount. It eventually sold for $209,000.

The senior association was required by law to distribute any money it had in the bank to other nonprofits when it closed. It sent the cash to the Howard Christensen Nature Center, Cedar Springs Theatre Association and the Cedar Springs Women’s Club. Each got a check for a little over $5,000.