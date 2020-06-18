Lee Middle & High School rebuild funding to be decided by voters

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A year after part of Lee Middle & Hill School in Wyoming came tumbling down, there are no real signs of progress in getting it fixed.

“We’re still working on an insurance settlement. We haven’t had that yet,” Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Kevin Polston told News 8 Thursday.

On June 6, 2019, corrosion caused by leaks in the building caused part of the roof to collapse. A couple of weeks later, an outside wall and the second floor of the building crumbled.

Even once the insurance money comes through, it will only cover part of the rebuild. Classrooms need to be updated and more space added, so voters are being asked to extend the district’s debt to cover all the costs.

The school board took another step Monday in getting an about $18 million bond proposal on the November ballot. That proposal would add 1.67 mills to the current debt load for a total of about 13 mills. The cost to the owner of average home in the Godfrey-Lee district would be just over $65 per year.

While much of the work covered would be enhancements, other work is essential.

“We need to renovate the rest of the building,” Polston said. “As we found going through the restoration process, it’s going to be required that we bring other elements of the building up to code as it relates to fire safety, and we can’t do that without support from our community.”