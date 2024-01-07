GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An event at Frederik Meijer Gardens on Sunday is teaching the customs and celebrations that families in West Michigan partake in for Seollal.

Seollal celebrates the first day of the Korean Lunar Calendar. This year it is on Feb. 10 and it is one of the biggest celebrations in South Korea. The “Celebrating Seollal” event started at 2 p.m. Sunday. People were able to learn from members of Korean Connection in West Michigan about how they celebrate the holiday.

Some traditions associated with Seollal include a bowing ceremony where younger family members bow to their elders. The elders also hand out red envelopes, usually with money inside, that symbolize good luck for the new year.

“I think it’s so important that Korean culture and Korean traditions be understood by the public because we in this country (we) celebrate so many different ways because we’re a multi-cultural country, and I think this is just a way for expanding our knowledge and our understanding of others,” Connie Busser, the president of the Korean Connection in West Michigan, said.

The event is open to the public and included with general admission to the Frederik Meijer Gardens.