Leaders present plan to rebuild Lee High School

A June 6, 2019 photo shows progress at the site of the partial roof and wall collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. (Godfrey-Lee Public Schools)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools met Monday night in Wyoming to discuss a plan to rebuild portions of Lee High School after the roof collapsed during the summer of 2019.

The board presented a final plan for a fix, with a total cost of $7.5 million. They estimated a cost of $4.5 million to rebuild and an additional $3 million to bring the school to code.

The insurance company has offered $1 million, but the district is still negotiating with them.

A bond proposal to raise $17 million to completely upgrade the high school is also being considered.

The Michigan Department of Education must approve the proposal before it can be placed on the ballot.

The proposal could be on the ballot as soon as November. If voters approve it, the goal would be to have construction finished by 2023.