Leaders: Bankruptcy won’t affect local Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America President Ford Council in Walker, which acts at the organization’s headquarters in West Michigan. (Feb. 18, 2020)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America is part an effort to save the 110-year-old organization.

The goal is to allow the organization to compensate victims of sexual abuse by scout leaders while continuing scouting operations.

But what does all this mean for local Boy Scout troops? According to local scouting organizations, including the President Ford Service Council in Walker, it’s business as usual.

In a series of statements made available to News 8 Tuesday, the local council and the statewide Michigan Crossroads Council reiterated they are not part of the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy:

“The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to equitably compensate victims while ensuring Scouting continues across the country. “The Michigan Crossroads Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience. “The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Michigan Crossroads Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council. “The national organization’s press release can be viewed at www.bsarestructuring.org.” Donald Shepard, Scout Executive and CEO of the Michigan Crossroads Council

In another statement, the Crossroads Council also addressed, among other things, the sexual assault problems within the organization that led to the Boy Scouts of America to establish a compensation fund for survivors, saying scouting is safer now than ever before and touting the group’s youth protection policies.

Perhaps the bigger question is whether the statements enough to satisfy parents who are considering enrolling their kids in scouting programs.