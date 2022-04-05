GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Law enforcement across West Michigan are cracking down on texting and driving as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The “Connect to Disconnect” campaign will take place on Thursday.

Michigan State Police said several local agencies are participating, including the the sheriff’s offices in Kent, Allegan and Newaygo counties and the police departments in Portage and Wyoming.

“We do have a number of officers that will be out paying special attention to drivers who may be texting and driving or using their phone,” Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said.

She said distracted driving leads to many crashes in Kent County.

“Texting and driving contributes to more accidents in Kent County than does impaired driving from alcohol or drugs. It’s about double,” she said.