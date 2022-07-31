GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Law enforcement across the country will be focusing on crime prevention and bringing the community together on Tuesday.

It’s part of a nationwide effort called National Night Out. Several agencies in West Michigan will host events to strengthen relationships with police and the community and unify against crime by creating safer neighborhoods.

“National Night Out is a time when residents can reclaim their streets in a fun and positive way,” Julie Niemchick, GRPD Crime Prevention coordinator, said. “Some neighborhoods have chosen to make this night particularly significant as they coordinate a variety of family-friendly activities to get everyone involved.”

Here is a list of events happening near you. Each location will offer free activities, food and resources.

BERRIEN COUNTY

Benton Harbor

Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Comstock Township

Merrill Park: 5845 Comstock Ave. Comstock Township 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids (5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Baxter Neighborhood Association: 1011 Baxter St.

Beckwood Hills Christian Reformed 2100 Chelsea St. NE

Berkley Hills Church: 1670 Ball Ave. NE

Creston Neighborhood, Briggs Park: 324 Knapp St.

Garfield Park Neighborhood Association, Garfield Park: 334 Burton St. SE

Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School: 1050 Iroquois St. SE

Fuller Area Neighbors & MLK Neighborhood Association, Fuller Ave Church: 1239 Fuller St. SE

John Ball Area Neighbors: 1120 Bridge St. NW

Neighbors of Belknap Lookout: 701 Coit Ave. NE

Pleasant Park: 400 Pleasant St. SE

Roosevelt Park: 1205 Grandville/Cesar Chavez Ave.

The city of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation will also offer free admission to pools at Briggs Park, Martin Luther King Park and Richmond Park.

Kentwood

Ada Bible Church: 1640 East Paris Ave. SE will offer food and activities 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pentecostals Church: 2627 44th St. SE, will host a party 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walker