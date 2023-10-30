PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The newest Anna’s House location is preparing to open up near Grand Rapids.

The spot at 5488 Northland Dr. between Cannonsburg Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township is set to open Monday, Nov. 6. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. to celebrate the location’s grand opening.

Anna's House on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township. (Courtesy Anna's House)

It’s the 11th location for the breakfast and brunch chain, only about 3 miles from the Plainfield Avenue location and about 10 miles away from the East Beltline location. Anna’s House opted to bring a location to Northland Drive to try to drive down wait times at those two locations.

“This is going to kind of act as a middleman restaurant to try and see if we can ease that wait time for people,” Hannah Sorenson, the marketing coordinator for Anna’s House, previously told News 8.

Anna’s House on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township. (Courtesy Anna’s House)

The restaurant is in a building that used to be a Burger King.

Anna’s House has hired around 60 new employees for the location.

Another new location is in the works near the Tanger Outlets in Byron Township.