Late Sen. Jansen remembered as public servant, father

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former longtime Michigan lawmaker from West Michigan is being remembered for years of dedication to serving others and as a role model to his children.

Mark Jansen died Tuesday following a battle with brain cancer. He was 61.

He served 14 years in the Legislature, ending in 2014, worked as a township clerk, and was state director of Habitat for Humanity.

He and wife LeAnne had been married 38 years. They began their life together as missionaries in the Appalachian Mountains. They went on to have four children: Sarah, Nathan Bradley and Anna.

“When I think about my dad and his life, I think about his smile and his laughter. I think about the fun that he had with us growing up and now with his grandkids. I think about his love for our family, his deep love for God and how he passed that along to each of us,” Sarah, the eldest, said.

She said he was able to maintain his smile even while serving in a legislative body that can often be less than joyful.

“He was just an excellent role model both as a father but also just as a community member church member, all those things,” Nathan said.

“We were very, very blessed to be able to call him dad and to know that he made the impact he did not just in our family, but throughout any community that he encountered,” Anna added.

The lessons their father taught them, they said, are particularly relevant amid a divisive political climate and as the world struggles through a pandemic.

“What sticks out about my dad and why now is such a providential time for people to remember these kind of things is that my dad worked across party lines,” Bradley said. “He worked with people across both sides to get things done and he did the same thing in his other experiences. He was always looking for opportunities for people to be heard, for wisdom to be spoken and for unity to be given.”

A memorial service will be held April 13. Further information will be available through Stroo Funeral Home.