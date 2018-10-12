Late firefighters honored with silent parade Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The annual Silent Night Parade in Walker on Oct. 11, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The annual Silent Night Firefighter's Memorial Service in Walker on Oct. 11, 2018. [ + - ] Video

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Silent Night Parade was held in Walker Thursday night to remember local firefighters who died within the last year.

At a ceremony at the Walker Fire/Police Memorial, each of the late firefighters' names was read and a bell was sounded. "Amazing Grace" was performed on bagpipes.

The ceremony was followed by a parade of fire trucks. Each ran silently with lights flashing.

New trucks received a blessing.

Area fire departments have been taking turns to host the Silent Night Firefighter's Memorial Service and Parade each year since 2001.