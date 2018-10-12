Late firefighters honored with silent parade
WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Silent Night Parade was held in Walker Thursday night to remember local firefighters who died within the last year.
At a ceremony at the Walker Fire/Police Memorial, each of the late firefighters' names was read and a bell was sounded. "Amazing Grace" was performed on bagpipes.
The ceremony was followed by a parade of fire trucks. Each ran silently with lights flashing.
New trucks received a blessing.
Area fire departments have been taking turns to host the Silent Night Firefighter's Memorial Service and Parade each year since 2001.
