Kent County

Late firefighters honored with silent parade

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 09:03 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 09:19 PM EDT

Late firefighters honored with silent parade

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Silent Night Parade was held in Walker Thursday night to remember local firefighters who died within the last year.

At a ceremony at the Walker Fire/Police Memorial, each of the late firefighters' names was read and a bell was sounded. "Amazing Grace" was performed on bagpipes.

The ceremony was followed by a parade of fire trucks. Each ran silently with lights flashing.

New trucks received a blessing.

Area fire departments have been taking turns to host the Silent Night Firefighter's Memorial Service and Parade each year since 2001.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan