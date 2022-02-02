Lasers help Walker road crews plow snow safely

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Walker is using lasers to help plow truck operators keep the roads clear of snow.

The city is one of just a few municipalities in Kent County that uses the technology, which can be especially helpful while clearing a wide section of snow-covered pavement.

Gary Postema, the director of public works for the city, says the lasers help improve safety and are a great tool.

“We have three lasers on three trucks,” Postema said. “It’s set at an angle that the operator can look out and see where the end of that wing plow is, a certain distance, 30 feet, 40 feet from the truck.”

The lasers are on their bigger trucks that are equipped with the 9-foot wing plows and can help drivers navigate obstacles while clearing roads.

A Walker city snowplow.

“When they come upon a parked car or another curb or anything like that they can avoid that,” Postema said.

The city started using the lasers about 15 years ago and has transferred the devices to some of the newest trucks in the fleet.

“We really haven’t had an issue of them breaking or anything like that,” Postema said.

The lasers are just one way the trucks have advanced, giving operators more tools on the roads.

“I think any new technology helps with anything,” Postema said. “I mean these trucks are a lot different than when I started 26 years ago with the cabs and the hydraulics.”