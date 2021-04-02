Large police presence off Wilson Ave. in Walker

A police scene along Wilson Avenue north of Lake Michigan Driver in Walker on April 2, 2021.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have been surrounding a home in Walker for hours this evening.

The scene is near Cedar Run Court, which is off of Wilson Avenue, between Lake Michigan Drive and Leonard Street.

Police have not yet said what prompted the scene or whether anyone has been hurt. They have not released any suspect information.

The Walker Police Department posted on Facebook only that it is a “critical incident” and asked for people to avoid the area.

News 8 crews on the scene saw officers from Walker, Michigan State Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. Several had long guns drawn. A couple of people were also taken away in handcuffs; police have not said why they were taken into custody.