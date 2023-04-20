Police on the scene of a standoff in Lowell. (April 20, 2023)

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a large police presence outside a home in Lowell Thursday morning as authorities worked to help a woman suffering a mental health crisis.

It happened at a mobile home park off W. Main Street, west of Valley Vista Drive. Lowell Police Department Chief Christopher Hurst said a woman came out of her home screaming and holding a shotgun.

Concerned about the gun, his department and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9 a.m. The woman went back into the house and refused to come out.

The woman’s family members arrived and worked with police to get the woman to come out of the house peacefully.

No one was injured.