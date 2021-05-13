Pedestrian killed after crash on US-131 at 100th Street; SB lanes closed

Michigan State Police on the scene of a crash in Byron Township on US-131 near 100th Street on May 13, 2021.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers are being advised to find an alternate route after a person was hit and killed by a semitruck in Byron Township Thursday.

The Michigan State Police tweeted an alert shortly before 4 p.m. saying it happened on southbound US-131 at 100th Street.

The situation leading up to the crash is unknown at this time, but MSP told News 8 that a person has died.

Troopers said the crash has impacted travel in both the northbound and southbound lanes. All southbound lanes are completely closed. Drivers are being directed to exit at 100th Street then can reenter onto US-131.

Drivers being directed to exit US-131 at 100th Street after a crash on May 13, 2021.

News 8 will provide more details when we learn more.