Lane closures on I-96 near GR starting later this month

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be lane closures starting later this month on I-96 near Grand Rapids and Saranac.

Starting Friday, April 23, there will be weekend lane closures in on I-96 from M-11 (28th Street) to Thornapple River Drive in Kent County. There will be weekday lane closures on I-96 from Montcalm Avenue to Bliss Road in Ionia County.

The $4 million construction project is slated to end around July 1, Michigan Department of Transportation said in a Friday release.

MDOT crews will be making pavement repairs and resurfacing parts of the highway, to make it smoother and safer for drivers.

