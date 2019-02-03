Landing gear collapses on flight leaving Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The landing gear on a United Airlines flight leaving the Gerald R. Ford International Airport collapsed before takeoff Saturday morning.

The United Express flight was being operated by ExpressJet Airlines. The flight was scheduled to leave Grand Rapids early Saturday morning for Houston but passengers on the flight said the nose gear collapsed as the aircraft pushed away from the gate.

“ExpressJet Airlines Flight 4077, operating as United Express from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Houston, experienced an issue that caused the nose gear to fold while being pushed back from the gate by ground support equipment. Our 47 customers and three crew members safely deplaned through the main cabin door. We continued the flight with a replacement aircraft,” a statement from ExpressJet Airlines read.

No injuries were reported.