Lake County crash kills motorcyclist from Kentwood

Kent County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic sheriff office_1520474623001.jpg.jpg

YATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man was killed in a double motorcycle crash in Lake County, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened around 9:49 p.m. Thursday near E. Martin Luther King Drive and Lake Drive in Yates Township, east of Baldwin.

Deputies say 63-year-old John Steven Pratt of Kentwood was riding with a group when his motorcycle and another motorcycle collided. The impact of the crash threw Pratt from his motorcycle, critically injuring him.

An ambulance rushed Pratt to a hospital where he died the next day.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links