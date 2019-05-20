Lake County crash kills motorcyclist from Kentwood

YATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man was killed in a double motorcycle crash in Lake County, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened around 9:49 p.m. Thursday near E. Martin Luther King Drive and Lake Drive in Yates Township, east of Baldwin.

Deputies say 63-year-old John Steven Pratt of Kentwood was riding with a group when his motorcycle and another motorcycle collided. The impact of the crash threw Pratt from his motorcycle, critically injuring him.

An ambulance rushed Pratt to a hospital where he died the next day.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.