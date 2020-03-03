Kuyper College announces tuition freeze

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kuyper College says it will freeze tuition for new full-time students starting in the fall 2020 semester.

The announcement means tuition for new and transfer students will remain the same for four years for freshmen and up to four years for transfer students, depending on their class standing.

The college says that current students will also benefit from the freeze through a combination of the freeze and increased institutional aid.

Kuyper is a Christian college on E. Beltline Avenue in the Grand Rapids-area.