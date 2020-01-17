Knoll Inc. to close Kentwood facility; 210 jobs lost

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Knoll Inc., a manufacturing company, announced the closure of it’s Grand Rapids area plant Thursday.

The company says it is restructuring and consolidating its footprint in North America, which is why the Grand Rapids is closing.

>> Knoll statement about closure of Grand Rapids area facility.

They said about 30 salaried positions and 180 hourly positions will be impacted by the restructuring. Some workers will be offered jobs at other Knoll plants.

Muskegon’s location is one of the operations that will not be impacted.

The Grand Rapids location is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of this year. The rest of the restructuring will be complete by the end of 2021.

“We are deeply grateful to our entire Grand Rapids team and the broader Kent County community,” said Knoll Office President and COO Chris Baldwin in the statement released Thursday. “We are enormously proud of our Grand Rapids associates’ dedication but must remain particularly vigilant about our long-term competitive position. After a comprehensive analysis of our North American operations, we determined substantial benefits could be realized as a result of this restructuring.”

The restructuring is expect to save the company $10 to $11 million annually and $18.2 million over a multi-year period.