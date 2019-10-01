KISD reaches settlement agreement with assist super

An undated photo of William Smith, a former assistant superintendent within the Kent Intermediate School District put on paid administrative leave on June 19. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent Intermediate School District Board has approved a settlement separation with Bill Smith, an assistant superintendent placed on paid leave back in June.

Last month, KISD Superintendent Ron Caniff recommended Smith be fired after an internal investigation substantiated complaints from employees at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

Caniff also alleged Smith prioritized a software sold off to a private company in 2014 over the district’s interests. Target 8 previously obtained invoices Caniff cited in his termination recommendation.

Monday morning, the board unanimously approved an agreement reached with Smith, but the details will not be public until later this week.

Caniff told News 8 it was signed Friday and there’s a seven-day revocation period that will need to expire before the district releases the agreement.

The district will re-evaluate Smith’s position as assistant superintendent of instructional services and talk internally with staff before determining the next steps. It’s possible the district could restructure, Caniff said.