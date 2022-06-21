LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — King Milling Co. announced plans for a $42 million expansion to its Lowell facility.

As part of the expansion, King Milling Co. will build a new 35,000-square-foot, six-floor mill at its downtown Lowell headquarters, located at the intersection of S. Broadway and W. Main streets. It will allow the company to add six new jobs in the first two years, according to a Tuesday news release.

The company said it’s working on getting permits to break ground on the project this summer, with plans to have the facility up and running at the end of 2023.

Once operational, the flour mill that King Milling says will be the most modern mill in the country will produce 750,000 pounds of flour a day.

The announcement comes after the Lowell City Council approved a 12-year, 50 percent tax abatement for the project Monday night. In addition, the project received a $250,000 Food and Agriculture Investment Program grant from the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development in May.