BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The two men accused of killing a Kentwood man at an ATM late Tuesday were both armed with guns as they walked up to either side of his pickup, court records show.

As 50-year-old Joseph Wilder tried driving away, one of the two opened fire, shooting him once in the head, records show.

The surveillance camera at the Huntington Bank ATM, 6444 S. Division Ave. near M-6, captured the attack.

Two men, ages 20 and 22, were to be arraigned Friday afternoon in 63rd District Court on felony homicide, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and weapons charges.

Deputies said they arrested a third suspect Thursday night. It’s not clear what charges that suspect will face.

Wilder, a married father of three who drove truck and led his church choir, had just pulled up to the ATM about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when the suspects in an SUV drove up behind him, according to court documents.

An undated courtesy photo of Joseph Wilder.

Wilder’s family said he had gone to the bank a mile from his home to make a deposit.

Surveillance video shows that one man from the SUV walked up to the passenger side and pointed a gun at the victim before walking to the driver’s side. The second suspect then walked up to the passenger’s side, also with a gun. Wilder put his pickup truck in drive as the first man shot and killed him.

A witness reported seeing the suspect fire a shot into the pickup then watched the pickup continue on, crashing into a fence across the street.

Deputies say the homicide was part of a crime spree that lasted about five hours Tuesday night into early Wednesday that included four robberies and a stolen car.

In court records, investigators say that after the shooting, the suspects dumped a blue Chevrolet Equinox in the 700 block of South Division Avenue and stole a white Audi. Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Walker police spotted the Audi and started a chase that ended with a crash at Alpine Avenue and Four Mile Road NW. Police said “multiple” people ran from the car. They arrested the accused gunmen after a search with tracking dogs and drones.

Among the evidence cited in court records: The suspects were wearing clothes that matched the clothing description from the bank’s surveillance cameras; deputies found a gun in the stolen Audi that matched one shown on the bank’s camera; and they found a phone in the Audi belonging to one of the suspects.

Investigators said they downloaded location data from the phone that showed it was at the Huntington Bank ATM at the time of the shooting.

Court records show the two accused gunmen have criminal histories.

The 22-year-old was sentenced in 2017 to 240 days in jail and probation for breaking into a building in Kentwood. In 2019, he got at least 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to six break-ins in Kent and Ottawa counties, prison records show. He was released from prison in October 2021 and placed on parole.

The 20-year-old was sentenced to 182 days in jail in 2019 on two counts of breaking into buildings in Kent County, state police records show.