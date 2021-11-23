Kentwood’s Clark Griswold: City holding holiday light display contest

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood is hosting a holiday light display contest.

The contest will run from Nov. 26, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022, Kentwood said in a Tuesday release. Kentwood residents can take a picture of their light display and submit it to the city.

Kentwood will then post the photos on the city’s Facebook page as wells as the City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page, where the community can vote for their favorite from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6. Winners will be announced on Jan. 7.

The display with the most votes will win “Kentwood’s Clark Griswold trophy,” named after a character in the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie, a $40 gift certificate for any Kentwood Parks and Recreation program and department swag.

The second place winner will receive a $20 gift certificate and department swag, while the third place winner will receive a $10 gift certificate and department swag.

To enter, register on the city’s website and then submit a photo of your display by either emailing eRecreation@kentwood.us or using #KentwoodLightContest on social media.

