KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood will hold its second annual Adaptive Recreation Expo on Jan. 11.

The event is free and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kentwood Activities Center at 355 48th St. SE. The purpose of the expo is to spotlight local resources available to those who have disabilities.

The event gives people a chance to learn more about local programs and resources and will have recreation opportunities and adaptive equipment demonstrations.

Vendors like Kentwood Parks and Recreation, Artists Creating Together, Beyond26 and more will be at the event, getting a chance to connect potential new clients and volunteers.

Vendors can apply by contacting Ann Przybysz at przybysza@kentwood.us or by calling 616.656.5284.

To learn more, visit kentwood.us/AdaptiveRecreationExpo.