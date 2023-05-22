KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is holding two adaptive dance events in June.

The first event, the city’s annual Spring Fling, invites people with disabilities ages 15 and older and their loved ones to celebrate the start of summer with dancing, food, prizes and more, according to the city.

It will be held on June 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kent District Library Kentwood Branch at 4950 Breton Avenue SE. Tickets are $12 per person and are available online or by calling 616.656.5270.

The parks and recreation department will hold an inclusive dance workshop on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kentwood Activities Center at 355 48th Street SE.

People of all abilities ages 3 and older are welcome to learn from experienced dancers a choreographed dance with inclusive dance moves, according to the city.

Tickets are $12 per person and are available online or by calling 616.656.5270.

“Our adaptive programs give individuals of all abilities a chance to connect, learn something new and have fun,” Katelyn Bush, program coordinator with Kentwood Parks and Recreation said in a news release. “Dancing is a great way to get active and build connections, and we’re looking forward to learning some new moves alongside participants.”