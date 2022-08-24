KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Life is one of the best teachers, and so is Adam Munoz.

“I want my children to understand that everybody’s unique, and that’s what makes us special, Munoz told News 8.

Munoz is a third-grade teacher at Glenwood Elementary School. He shared a post on Facebook that calls on parents to teach their kids “being very tall, short, chubby, skinny, black or white is not a joke.”

The post also encourages parents to teach their children “not to exclude anyone for being different or not having the same possibilities as one.”

When asked what motivated him to share the message online, Munoz said, “I have 22 kids, and 19 of them are from a different country, and each one comes with a beautifully unique name, beautiful culture and I want to celebrate that in my class.”

That’s a desire Munoz’s son, Easton, recognizes.

“I think it’s really cool how he celebrates the kids’ differences,” said Easton.

Third-grade teacher Adam Munoz poses alongside some of his students at Glenwood Elementary School. (Courtesy)

Easton is the kind of kid who follows his dad’s lead but has no trouble setting his own example. He breaks the ice with new students by breaking bread with them.

“I bring them over to the lunch table, usually,” Easton told News 8. “I just really don’t want them to feel alone.”

It seems the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, saying “we’re all the same on the inside.”

Like any fruit that grows, teachers must water their relationships with all students, so that they, too, can flourish.

“We need to really value each other,” Munoz said.