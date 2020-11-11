Kentwood superintendent to retire at end of school year

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff is preparing to retire.

The district announced Wednesday that Zoerhoff would leave June 30, 2021, at the end of the current school year.

He has worked at Kentwood schools for 33 years, including as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent. He took over as superintendent in July 2013. His two kids are still Kentwood students.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community over the past thirty three years,” he said in a statement. “It is with a sense of sadness but also deep gratitude that I retire from this wonderful profession.”

He said he was proud of the bonds and millages he championed that upgraded facilities and security.

“In an uncertain time, Mr. Zoerhoff has brought stable leadership to our community and our school system. His consistent drive over the years to help all students receive an education of excellence has been a guiding light for students, parents, teachers and staff members,” Kentwood Board of Education President Mimi Madden said in a statement.

Madden said parents will get to the change to weigh in as a new superintendent is chosen. More details on the hiring process will be released in the coming month.