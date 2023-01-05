KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood road is closed and residents in the area may not have water while repairs are being made to a water main.

Stauffer Avenue SE between Bowen Boulevard and Innwood Drive was closed for a water main repair, Kentwood announced at 3 p.m. Thursday. Residents in the area may not have water access while the repairs are being made, according to the city.

A spokesperson for Kentwood said the road is expected to be closed until Friday morning but the water should be back on in six to eight hours.

For more information, contact the Kentwood Department of Public Works at 616.554.0734.