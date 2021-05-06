Kentwood Public Schools selects Kevin Polston as next superintendent

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston speaks during a Feb, 9, 2021, press conference in Lansing as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood Public Schools has selected its next superintendent.

The school board unanimous voted to offer Kevin Polston the job. The board will begin contract negotiations with him.

Polston will be taking over for Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff, who will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Polston currently serves as superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools. Before becoming a superintendent, Polston worked as a teacher, assistant principal and curriculum specialist.

In June 2020, Polston was appointed to serve on the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council, a group of educators, parents and students that worked with the governor to plan a safe return to school during the pandemic.

The school district believes Polston will “continue the tradition of leadership excellence that our community has come to expect.” The district says Polston’s life experiences fits the “global community” it serves, saying he is the son of a Palestinian immigrant and is a first generational college student, similar to many Kentwood families.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the next superintendent of Kentwood Public Schools. My personal vision of “changing the world through opportunities for students” is one Kentwood has carried out through the vision of “Excellence and Equity in Education,” Polston said. “I look forward to building positive relationships with staff, students, families, and the community of Kentwood as we collaboratively continue the longstanding tradition of excellence!”