Kentwood Public Schools seeking approval of $192M bond proposal

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kentwood Public School Board approved bringing a bond renewal to voters on May 4. The district is asking the community to consider approving approximately $192 million that would be used to provide programs, technology, and facilities for the current and future needs of KPS.

If approved, the debt tax rate is expected to decrease by .25 mills, lowering the tax burden to property owners. The proposal would fund 10 years of improvements to district infrastructure and educational technology.

The money would be used for updated technology to support modern learning, upgrades to safety and security systems, building renovations and additions, new kitchens and gymnasiums, bathroom renovations, playground improvements, and more.

“I think back to passing the previous bond and how important that was to Kentwood Public Schools and the Kentwood community. I’m not so sure if we hadn’t passed that previous bond that we would have been able to get through this pandemic this last year like we have together,” said Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff. “This bond– it allows us to create equity at all of our buildings.”

More details about the Bond 2021 plan can be viewed here.