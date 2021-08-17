Kentwood Public Schools requiring masks indoors due to increased risk

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will be requiring its staff, students and visitors to wear face coverings while indoors.

The district says it made its decision to keep kids learning in person. There will be exceptions made if documentation says a child cannot wear one due to a medical condition or that it is harmful to their well-being.

Before and after school programs will follow orders from the county health department. Masks will be strongly recommended at indoor athletics and extracurricular events that aren’t during school hours.

Federal mandates require mask wearing on buses regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, The Kent County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services strongly recommended districts put mask requirements in place due to an increase in coronavirus data, including the highly transmissible delta variant. The health departments stopped short of an order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended masks in schools.