KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood school leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Early Childhood Center on Monday.

The new Kentwood Public Schools facility on 60th Street SE near Division Avenue in Kentwood will be a 40,000 square foot building. It is part of a $192 million bond that was passed by voters in 2021.

“Sincere appreciation to our legislator and governor for not only increasing funding but increasing availability of spaces for students,” said Kevin Polston, the superintendent of Kentwood Public Schools. “The eligibility has increased which means more students can be served through this program, which we know is foundational for students’ academic success to have a quality early childhood program.”

School officials hope to open the building in 2024.