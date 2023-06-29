A July 2022 photo of John Hunt from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has sued Kentwood Public Schools, arguing the district knew she was being sexually assaulted by an employee but did not stop it.

John Hunt, 59, pleaded to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to prison in July 2022, state records show.

Hunt worked as a security guard and custodian for Kentwood Public Schools, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys at Marko Law, PLLC.

The lawsuit alleged that Hunt started grooming the student at East Kentwood High School in 2018 by asking her personal questions about her life. From January 2019 through July 2020, Hunt repeatedly sexually abused the 16-year-old student, according to the suit.

The lawsuit said the student sought out a school therapist in May 2019. Records showed the therapist documented the student’s reports of “the unhealthy relationship” in September 2019, according to the suit.

In a release, the law firm said Kentwood Public Schools was negligent, saying the district knew about Hunt’s actions but “willfully chose to ignore a clear threat to the health and safety of (the student) and all the students.”

The suit said the student continues to be haunted and believes she was not the only victim.

The student experienced physical suffering, “mental anguish,” humiliation, expenses for medical treatment and loss of earning capacity, in addition to other damages, the lawsuit, dated June 27, said.

Kentwood Public Schools did not return a request for comment as of Thursday afternoon.