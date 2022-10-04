KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 2-year-old is safe after a vehicle was stolen with the child inside on Tuesday, police say.

The vehicle was stolen around 8:10 a.m. in the area of 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood, the Kentwood Police Department said in a release. It said a few minutes after officers were sent to the area, a person called and said a 2-year-old had been left on the side of the road nearby.

The toddler was not hurt and has been reunited with his parents, police say.

Dave Skinner, a bus driver with Kelloggsville Public Schools, was driving on 48th Street when he came across the parents.

“I got closer to my stop … and I had a couple of parents waving their arms trying to stop traffic,” he said. “Of course nobody stopped, so I stopped the bus. And they screamed at me that somebody had stolen their car with their baby in it. So immediately I got on the phone with 911.”

As he relayed information to dispatch, Skinner said he also got on the radio to let the other bus drivers know a vehicle had been stolen with a child inside.

One bus driver, Sue Figueroa, said she had just passed a child on the side of the road.

“(Figueroa said) ‘I just drove past a baby by the side of the road with a blanket,’ and I just immediately said, ‘I need you to turn around and get back there,'” said Kristen Nickelson, the transportation director.

Figueroa was able to pick the toddler up and bring him to his parents.

Nickelson said Skinner and Figueroa are “heroes” and she is proud to work with them.

“This could have been worse. … That mom was so scared, and I just can’t imagine what it would have been like not knowing where your baby was,” she said. “Four to six longest minutes of her life.”

Police say the stolen vehicle was soon found in Grand Rapids. Officers have not been successful in finding a suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.