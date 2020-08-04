Kentwood police seek missing man with dementia

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kentwood are looking for a man who has dementia and could be in danger.

David Jerome Ferrell, 79, was last seen Monday near Eastern Avenue and Andover Street, near 52nd Street. Police say Ferrell often walks in that area.

Ferrell is 5-foot-11 with a thin build, has white hair and short white facial hair. He also wears glasses. The clothing he was last seen in is unknown.

If you have seen Ferrell, please call 911 or the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580.