Kentwood police seek missing man with cognitive disability

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

An undated courtesy photo of missing person Timothy Cahill.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kentwood are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has a mental disability.

Timothy Cahill, 40, was last seen after 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of 60th Street and S. Division Avenue SE.

Police are considering him endangered because he has a cognitive impairment that means his mental capacity is more like that of a 13-year-old.

He stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow and black T-shirt, brown shorts and a yellow ballcap.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580.

