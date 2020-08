KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kentwood are asking for help in finding a missing teenage boy who ran away.

Police say Brandon Lee Posey, 15, was last seen on Monday around 4:10 p.m. He was last seen in the area of 56th Street SE and Kelekent Avenue SE.

Authorities say Brandon has a medical condition that could put him in danger.

Anyone who has information on Brandon’s whereabouts can contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.